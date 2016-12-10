Crores in new currency keep tumbling out of closets

Last updated on: December 10, 2016 21:48 IST

Bulk seizures of new currency continued on Saturday with some more incidents being reported, including one in which the IT department recovered Rs 5.7 crore cash in new notes secretly stashed inside the bathroom tiles of a hawala dealer in Chitradurga district in Karnataka.

A fresh seizure of Rs 24 crore cash in new notes was also made by the Income Tax department, adding to the biggest haul of cash and gold post-demonetisation, in which over Rs 142 crore unaccounted assets have been recovered in tax operations so far in Chennai.

Karanataka

Officials while giving details of the incident in Karnataka said the IT department seized the alleged undisclosed assets, as part of its raids against black money

hoarders post-demonetisation, from the residence of the said hawala operator who is yet to be identified.

The Challakere town, about 40 km from district headquarters of Chitradurga, is popularly known as the 'oil city' due to number of edible oil mills being present there.

Officials said the taxman raided the premises based on intelligence inputs about the presence of huge cash and the sleuths were startled to find a cleverly-hidden stainless steel safe, above the wash basin, inside the tiled walls of the bathroom.

The cash stash of Rs 5.7 crore, all in new Rs 2,000 notes, 28 kg of bullion (gold biscuits), 4 kg of other gold and jewellery was stuffed inside this bathroom safe, which was kept sanitised against termites using hundreds of mothballs.

The assets were recovered after the department's investigation wing in Panaji on Friday began searches against casino and bullion traders in Hubballi and Chitradurga districts.

A good number of documents and another Rs 90 lakh cash (Rs 100/20 notes) have been seized after the searches on the said hawala dealer, they said.

"The searches in this case are still going on at various places and the valuation of the bullion and jewellery is being conducted," they said.

Chennai

Regarding the incident in Tamil Nadu, Officials said the fresh seizure of new currency, in Rs 2000 notes, was made by the sleuths from a car in Vellore on the insistence of the accused presently being interrogated in the case.

With this amount, the total seizure in the case has now gone upto Rs 166 crore in a single case.

The department had seized Rs 142 crore undisclosed assets -- that includes about Rs 10 crore in new notes and gold bars weighing 127 kg -- during searches at multiple locations in Chennai, for the last two days, to check tax evasion.

This largest seizure of new currency notes after the old Rs 500/1,000 notes were scrapped on November 8, took place after raids were launched on Thursday on eight premises of a group engaged in sand mining in Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat

Rs 39.8 lakh in cash was seized from two different cities in Gujarat today, of which Rs 24 lakh was in Rs 2,000 currency notes.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Special Operations Group in Ahmedabad seized Rs 21,77,650 in cash and detained four persons who were allegedly carrying those to exchange old notes for a commission, SOG police inspector V H Jadeja said.

"The seized cash includes new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 worth over Rs 10 lakh, while remaining notes are of Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10 denominations. Those detained will be handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation," Jadeja said.

In a related incident, police in Bharuch town in south Gujarat seized Rs 18 lakh cash, some of which was in new currency notes, from a residential apartment and detained three persons for questioning.

Bharuch A division police searched the house of one R L Modi and seized the money from him. The cash included Rs 14 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes, four notes of Rs 500 denomination, as well as notes of Rs 100 and Rs 50 denominations.

Hyderabad

An amount of Rs 82 lakh, including Rs 71 lakh in new Rs 2,000 currency, was seized at Kothur near Hyderabad.

The cash, including Rs 71 lakh in new Rs 2,000 notes and Rs 11 lakhs in hundred rupee notes, was seized during vehicle checking at Kothur, police said.

Two persons, allegedly involved in exchange of money on a commission basis, were also nabbed by the police.

In another incident, the CBI recovered Rs 65 lakh of new currency in Rs 2,000 denomination from the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad in connection with its probe in the note exchange racket.

K Sudheer Babu, the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, had kept this amount as his commission for allegedly exchanging over Rs 3.75 crore of old currency with the new one, CBI said in a statement.

"The money seized was the commission of K Sudheer Babu, as he kept it aside as his share, out of Rs 3.75 crore, which he misappropriated by fraudulently exchanging old currencies for new currencies from the post offices falling under his division. So far, CBI has seized Rs 92.68 lakh of new currency in Rs 2,000 denomination, in these cases," it said.