Azam Khan thinks he is qualified to be PM: Do you agree?

September 21, 2016 15:57 IST

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Wednesday said he has all the "qualities" to become the prime minister though his being a Muslim could be a "shortcoming".

Azam, who is known for his controversial remarks, said, "Make me the prime minister of the country and I will show how the country is run. I have all the qualities of being the prime minister, I have experience and education."

"Barring the fact that I am a Muslim, there is no other shortcoming," Khan said in sarcasm-laden remarks.

He was asked as to what policy needs to be adopted by the Centre in the wake of the Uri terror attack.

"No policy will be made on the basis of what I say to deal with the situation like Uri," the UP minister said, adding that he will press SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav to pitch for making him the prime minister.

Asked about his detractors, Khan said they are "barking dogs" who have no effect on him as he continues to do his own work.

 

