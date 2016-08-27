Away from chaotic Kashmir, Burhan Wani's father spends time at Sri Sri's ashram

August 27, 2016 23:55 IST

With the Centre grappling to bring peace in restive Kashmir after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani, the slain militant's father Muzaffar Wani met Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his ashram in Bengaluru.

The spiritual guru said this on social networking site Twitter on Saturday night, saying Muzaffar Wani was in his ashram for two days and that they discussed "several issues".

"Muzaffar Wani, the father of Burhan Wani was in the ashram for the last 2 days. We discussed several issues," Ravi Shankar tweeted, without elaborating. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the two together.

Ravi Shankar referred to the meeting with Muzaffar Wani on a day Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti presented a "three-pronged action plan" that includes a dialogue with all stakeholders during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring lasting peace in the troubled Valley.

After an hour-long meeting, her first with Modi since the unrest broke out on July 8 in the wake of protests over the death of Burhan Wani, Mehbooba told reporters that the Prime Minister was "very concerned" about the situation and has asked for steps to end this "bloodshed" so that peace returns.

Mehbooba outlined a "three-pronged action plan" before the Prime Minister for resolution of the Kashmir problem which includes involvement of separatists and Pakistan in substantive dialogue to work out a solution to the problem in light of the contemporary geo-political realities.

Sources said the plan also includes facilitating the visit of an All Party delegation to the Valley, a possible change in Governor and appointing interlocutors to hold talks with all stakeholders in the state.

Photograph: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar/Twitter