'Attacks won't scare me into silence'

August 14, 2018 11:54 IST

IMAGE: Umar Khalid looks on after an attempt was made to shoot him by an unidentified person at the Constitution Club near Parliament. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

A day after an unidentified man allegedly tried to shoot him outside the Constitution Club of India, Jawaharlal Nehru Uniion student leader Umar Khalid issued a detailed statement on his Facebook page in which he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to guarantee that there would be no attacks against those who criticise his government.

On Monday, shots were fired upon the JNU student outside one of the most high-security areas in the national capital just two days ahead of the Independence Day celebration. Khalid had just arrived at the Constitution Club of India near Parliament to attend an event titled ‘Khauf se Azadi: Towards Freedom Without Fear’.

“The fact that two days before Independence Day, in one of the most “High Security” zones of the national capital, an armed assailant could dare to attack me in broad daylight only goes onto show the brazen impunity that some people feel they enjoy under the present regime.”

Khalid said the real culprit for the attack on him was not the unidentified gunman but those who, from their seats of power, have been breeding an atmosphere of hatred, bloodlust and fear.

“The real culprits are those who have provided an atmosphere of complete impunity for assassins and mob lynchers. The real culprits are those spokespersons of the ruling party and the prime time anchors and TV channels who have spread canards about me, branded me anti-national based on lies and virtually incited a lynch-mob against me. This has specifically made my life extremely vulnerable,” he said in his statement.

He said that the hate campaign against him has been going on for last two years. “There is no evidence, only lies. There has been no chargesheet, only media-trial. If they believe that with attacks like this they are going to scare us into silence, then they are gravely mistaken,” he wrote.

He appealed to the Delhi Police to provide him with security as there was a “continuous threat” to his life. “In the last two years, I have demanded police protection twice from the Delhi Police, but only to be met with a callous response. I have been given death threats several times in the past and receive several threats and inciteful messages everyday on social media. After yesterday’s incident, what is the Delhi Police waiting for?” he said.

Meanwhile, a picture of the suspect behind the shooting incident has surfaced on social media. The picture, captured from a CCTV camera, was also shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The picture was extracted from the footage of CCTV installed at the Vittalbhai Patel Road in New Delhi.

The man had reportedly fired the shot in the air at the Constitution Club. In his statement to the police, Umar Khalid had on Monday said that the accused first pounced on him, and then pushed him as he fired in the air.

There was commotion at the spot after the shooting incident, following which the police took control of the situation. After discussing the sequence of events with Khalid, DCP Madhur Verma had said, Umar Khalid said that he was attacked. Somebody pounced on him and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid but couldn't. According to Khalid, the attacker fired in the air and was chased by people.

The police had recovered the weapon used by the suspect. He had reportedly dropped the weapon while trying to flee the spot where the incident took place. The police has launched an investigation into the incident.