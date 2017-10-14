Arvind Kejriwal's missing WagonR found in Ghaziabad

Last updated on: October 14, 2017 20:30 IST

The iconic blue WagonR associated with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which was stolen from outside the secretariat two days ago, was found abandoned in Ghaziabad on Saturday.

The Delhi Police suspected it could have been lifted for "joy ride".

The old car was found in Ghaziabad around 6 am by the local police who contacted their Delhi counterpart, said the Delhi Police spokesperson, DCP Madhur Verma.

The car was registered in the name of the Aam Aadmi Party and was now being used by the party's media coordinator Vandana, the officer said, adding it was earlier used by Kejriwal.

"The car was lifted from outside the Delhi Secretariat around 1.06 pm on October 12. It was parked outside the secretariat, about 200 metres away from the parking lot," he said.

The car was parked "outside a proper parking" lot and it "lacked any anti-theft device" making it "easier" for the offender to lift it, the officer said.

"The way the car was found abandoned, there is possibility that it could have been lifted for a joy ride and later dumped, although the role of an organised gang is not being ruled out in investigation," Verma said.

During investigation, police obtained CCTV footage and spotted the vehicle at the Delhi Secretariat, Metro station, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan and DND flyover.

"This led us to suspect it was taken to Noida, Ghazibad or some other western Uttar Pradesh areas. Police teams were sent to these places including Meerut and Mathura," he said.

Police have also collected CCTV grab of the offender.

Only one person has been found to be involved in the offence. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of certain belongings including a sword that is presented as a mark of respect to the guests at functions.

Police is trying to figure out by talking to its present owner, whether anything was missing or not.

The vehicle has been brought to Delhi and parked at IP Estate police station for further scientific investigation.

Kejriwal had on Friday written a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal, saying the theft points towards the rapidly "deteriorating" law and order situation in the national capital.

Verma said that the Delhi Police gave priority to each case of vehicle theft whether its owner was a VIP or any ordinary person.

The theft of car had outraged AAP workers, many of whom posted videos of Kejriwal using the car, especially on the Republic Day in 2014, after he became the chief minister of Delhi for the first time.

The vehicle was "donated" to Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013. However, when Kejriwal parted ways with his then party colleagues Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, Sharma demanded that the vehicle be returned.

Even after Kejriwal became the chief minister in December 2013, he refused to use an official car and preferred his old WagonR.

Photograph: PTI Photo