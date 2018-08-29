Arrested activists show strong intolerance to political system: Pune Police

August 29, 2018 18:58 IST

A day after arresting five Left-wing activists for alleged Maoist links, the Pune Police said on Wednesday it had “evidence” which suggested that there was a plan to target the “highest political functionaries”.

IMAGE: People from various organisations stage a protest against police raids at the premises of activists and their subsequent arrests in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

Joint Commissioner of Pune Police Shivajirao Bodkhe also claimed to have evidence to suggest that the arrested people had links with Kashmiri separatists.

Pune police on Tuesday raided the homes of prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrested five of them -- poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade unionist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and Chhattisgarh and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in Delhi.

The raids were carried out as part of a probe into a conclave -- Elgar Parishad -- held in Koregaon-Bhima on December 31 last year, which had allegedly triggered violence the next day.

The police official, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said the Elgar Parishad had been funded by the Maoists.

Bodkhe said the arrested activists have shown a strong intolerance to the political system.

Some of the evidence collected suggests that there was a plan to target the “highest political functionaries”, he added without elaborating.

He said the police had seized laptops and pen drives from the arrested people.

The Pune police brought Rao, Gonsalves and Ferreira produced them in a court on Wednesday.