Army won't shy away from flexing muscles if need be: Gen Bipin Rawat

January 01, 2017 13:24 IST

New Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday said that the role of the force is to maintain peace and tranquility at the border but it will not "shy away from flexing its muscles, if the need be".

Eastern Army commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Southern commander Lt Gen P M Hariz will continue to serve the army and maintain the unity, he said.

All units and services of the army are together and he would always look at each one of them as one unit, he said.

Rawat, who took over as the 27th army chief on Saturday, was speaking to reporters in New Delhi after inspecting the Guard of Honour at the South Block in New Delhi.

Earlier, Rawat paid his tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Gen Rawat had superseded two senior most Lt Generals -- Praveen Bakshi and P M Hariz.

Lt Gen Bakshi on Saturday announced "full support" to the new chief and told theatre officers through video conferencing that he will continue to lead with full professional sincerity as hither-to-fore.

Government sources had earlier said Rawat was found best suited among the Lt Generals to deal with emerging challenges, including a reorganised and restructured military force in the north, continuing terrorism and proxy war from the west, and the situation in the Northeast.

