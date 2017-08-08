Army jawan killed in Pak firing in Poonch

Last updated on: August 08, 2017 21:12 IST

An Indian Army jawan was killed in Pakistani firing from across the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The Indian troops retaliated 'strongly and effectively' to the Pakistani firing, an Army officer said.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Krishnagati sector at around 1450 hours (2.50 pm) today," the officer said.

In the firing, Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Sugra, aged 21, belonged to Sugri village of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. He leaves behind his parents.

"Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the Army said.

On Monday, an Army jawan was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

On August 7, the Pakistani Army had violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the LoC in Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Till August 1, there had been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures of the Indian Army.

Representative image.