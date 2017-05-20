rediff.com

2 jawans martyred as army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Last updated on: May 20, 2017 21:25 IST

Two militants and two soldiers were killed in a fierce encounter as the army on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid in Naugam sector of the Line of Control in Kashmir.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Naugam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed," an army official told PTI.

He said two soldiers attained martyrdom in the operation, which was continuing till last reports were received.

Earlier in the day, a jawan suffered a fracture in his foot in a landmine blast along LoC in Pooch district.

"A soldier accidentally stepped on a drifted mine while on routine patrolling along the LoC in Mendhar sector, resulting in a blast last night," an army officer said.

The mine had drifted due to rain. The soldier was wearing mine protected shoes, he said, adding that the soldier has suffered a heal fracture.

He was immediately evacuated and was shifted today to Udhampur Command hospital for treatment.

