'Are you on Twitter,' US journalist asks Modi. Internet responds and how!

Last updated on: June 02, 2017 17:26 IST

American TV anchor Megyn Kelly was on Friday trolled on social media for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was on Twitter.

Kelly, a journalist and news anchor at National Broadcasting Company, asked the question while interacting with Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum which she was to moderate.

IMAGE: NBC's Megyn Kelly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the state dinner party Konstantin Palace in St Petersburg. Photograph: Megyn Kelly/Twitter

After shaking hands with Putin and Modi, the prime minister praised Kelly's picture on her Twitter account where she is seen posing with an umbrella.

Kelly then asked Modi, "Are you on Twitter?"

Modi, the world's second most followed leader on Twitter after United States President Donald Trump, then laughed off her question and continued the interaction.

As the video containing the question went viral, she was trolled on social media with some users wondering why she had not done her homework before asking the question.

One Twitter user said, "@megynkelly You asked the wrong guy is he's on Twitter !!! You're a journalist, some homework is needed!"

Another user said, "Megyn Kelly To Modi - Are You On Twitter? @megynkelly Please have a look on the Follower stats of @narendramodi and yours.

We wonder if Russia's Putin could hold back the laughs. Photograph: GIPHY

Kelly is followed by 2.31 million people on Twitter while Prime Minister Modi is followed by over 30.3 million followers. Trump is followed by 31.2 million people.

"Megyn Kelly asking #Modi if he's on #twitter tell either of 2 things. The world media is still ignorant of India or she was just being stupid," another user tweeted.

"Unlike @megynkelly, Indian #PM @narendramodi did do his homework & makes small talk about umbrella photo on twitter!," tweeted another user.

More tweets came in saying, “Dear self-obsessed Americans, yes @narendramodi is on Twitter and has more than 30 Million followers.”

In April, Modi emerged as the most followed world leader on photo-sharing app Instagram with a whopping 6.9 million followers, surpassing Trump.