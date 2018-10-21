Amritsar accident: Protesters removed from track, trains resume after 40 hrs

Last updated on: October 21, 2018 17:11 IST

Over 40 hours after the shocking accident in Amritsar in which 59 Dussehra revellers were mowed down by a train, protesters were cleared off the tracks and services resumed on Sunday afternoon, a railway spokesperson said.

IMAGE: Security on high alert as the first train passes by before resumption of railway services since the train accident, in Amritsar. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The railways got the clearance from local authorities at 12:30 pm, the spokesperson said.

“The first goods train started from Manawala to Amritsar at 1416 hours,” said Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar. This train will be followed by mail/express trains, he said.

WATCH: Protesters pelt stones at police

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Railways), Firozpur Division, S Sudharkar said, “Train services have resumed on the affected rail track (Joda Phatak). A goods train was allowed to run on this track.”

Despite resumption of train services, the railways cancelled 17 trains , short-terminated 14 and diverted seven on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force security make rounds as security was enhanced to avoid any untoward incident as they prepare for the resumption of railway services. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police removed the protesters from the tracks who were staging a sit-in.

When they were removed, the agitated protestors resorted to stone-pelting and clashed with security personnel, officials said.

IMAGE: Protests demanding action against the train driver have been on since Saturday. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

A Punjab Police commando and a photojournalist were injured during the clash, they said.

The protestors were raising slogans against the state government and demanding resignation of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu.

IMAGE: Relatives of victims of train accident raise anti-government slogans at a railway crossing near the accident site in Amritsar. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

The Punjab Police has deployed its personnel, including commandoes, to manage the crowd. The Rapid Action Force is also present in the Joda Patak area, officials said.

The district administration has said that out of 59 people who were mowed down by the speeding Jalandhar-Amritsar train Friday, 40 have been identified.