Amid calls for 'azadi' in Kashmir, 300 don Indian Army uniform

August 18, 2016 23:50 IST

Even as unrest continues in the valley, 300 youth hailing from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir were on Thursday inducted as soldiers in the army to serve the nation.

The new recruits of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment took the oath to serve the cause of the nation at a ceremony held at the Bana Singh Parade Ground at Rangreth, nine kms from Srinagar.

The induction of the youth of J&K in the army comes at a time when the state has been making headlines for incidents of stone-pelting by some youngsters in the valley.

The highlight of the function was the sons of the soil and their families lighting candles as a mark of solidarity with the people of Kashmir and praying for return of calm and peace to the valley at the earliest, an army spokesman said.

Kashmir valley is on the boil since July 9 following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani. The widespread clashes left 64 persons including two policemen dead and over 8,000 others injured.

The passing out parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was overseen by Governor N N Vohra and was attended by over 1,500 parents and other relatives of the young soldiers along with a number of civil and military dignitaries.

Vohra praised the young soldiers and said it will encourage more and more youth from the state to come forward to join the security forces.

He highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession, the spokesman said.

In the end, the spokesman said, proud parents and relatives pipped the soldiers ready to join their battalions and to tread the immortal path of glory, living up to the expectations and the best traditions of the army.

"As a mark of respect, gratitude and recognition of contribution made by the parents of these young soldiers, they were also presented with the Gaurav Padaks (prestige medals) instituted by the army," the spokesman said.