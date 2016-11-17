Ambani, Adani had prior info about demonetisation, says BJP MLA

November 17, 2016 13:39 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rajasthan's Kota, Bhawani Singh has alleged that industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani had prior knowledge of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 notes.

"It could have been a step by step move. The government could have given people some time to get things in order. The Adanis and the Ambanis already knew about it and sorted their money in advance," he said.

Singh's claim has created quite a stir on social media.

The BJP MLA has been criticising the implementation of an 'unplanned' currency ban since the beginning.

Singh is not new to controversies. Earlier, he demanded criminal background check for Bihari students coming to Kota and advised bikers not to wear a helmet, arguing that it was uncomfortable and caused baldness.