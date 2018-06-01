All 5 accused in 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts get life imprisonment

June 01, 2018 12:52 IST

The explosions on July 7, 2013, were carried out with an intention to kill domestic and foreign pilgrims, especially Buddhists in order to create terror at a place of worship. M I Khan reports

A Bihar court on Friday sentenced all five accused in the 2013 serial blasts that rocked Bodh Gaya to life imprisonment.

The special National Investigation Agency court headed by Judge Manoj Kumar Sinha pronounced the sentence to all the accused in the case

Last month, the court had convicted all of them after the hearing was completed in the case.

“The five accused -- Umer Siddiqui, Azharuddin Siddiqui, Hauser Ali, Mujibullah Ansari, Imtitaz Ansari -- were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. It is the maximum punishment in the case,” NIA lawyer Lalan Kumar Sinha said.

After the sentencing, the lawyer of the accused told newspersons that they will approach the high court soon to challenge the NIA court verdict.

The NIA said the blasts on July 7, 2013, were carried out with an intention to kill domestic and foreign pilgrims, especially Buddhists in order to create terror at a place of worship.

The blasts injured five people including two monks. However, no casualties were reported.

The Bodh Gaya temple is a UNESCO World Heritage site where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment around 2,500 years ago.

As many as 13 bombs were planted, out of which nine or 10 exploded while three live bombs were defused.