Akhilesh meets Mulayam; aides say too late for patch-up

January 03, 2017 18:17 IST

Amid intense power tussle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met his father Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence, leading to speculation that efforts were being made for a patch-up which the faction led by the CM discounted.

Though there was no official word from either faction on the meeting, there were speculations about patch-up effort. However, some senior party leaders close to Akhilesh denied any such thing, saying it was ‘too late’.

Akhilesh reached Mualyam’s residence in Lucknow after the latter returned from New Delhi where he had knocked at the doors of the Election Commission to claim the ‘cycle’ symbol.

The father and son were together for over two hours. Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam’s brother who is at loggerheads with Akhilesh, also joined them after coming back from Delhi.

At the airport when asked about the meeting, Shivpal said, “I dont have any information about the meeting. If ‘netaji’ (Mulayam) calls me I will go.”

After the meeting, a senior party leader close to Akhilesh said, "It's too late. There is no scope for any settlement. The EC will decide who will have SP’s cycle."

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh, who was anointed by his faction as the SP president on Sunday, reportedly spoke to Mulayam over phone.

Both Mulayam and Akhilesh factions of SP have staked claim over the party and its cycle symbol before the EC.