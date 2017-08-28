AIADMK all set to oust Sasikala; Dinakaran's orders invalidated

August 28, 2017 15:11 IST

Amid the continued rebellion by 21 MLAs loyal to sidelined party deputy chief T T V Dinakaran, a meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma), headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Monday decided to convene the party's general council, where a decision to remove jailed party general secretary V K Sasikala from the post could be taken.

The meeting, which some of the party MLAs and MPs did not attend, also discussed the validity of the appointments made by Sasikala before going to jail in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, AIADMK sources said.

The party passed four resolutions, according to which the decisions made by Dinakaran would have no legal impact as his appointment was announced null on August 10.

Steps would be taken to consider removing Sasikala as the chief of the party at the meeting of the general council, the apex body of the AIADMK, they added.

Sasikala was appointed the interim general secretary of the party by the general council at a meeting held on December 29 last year, days after the demise of late chief minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, on August 20, when the two factions of the AIADMK, led respectively by Palaniswami and current Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, merged, party MP R Vaithilingam had said steps would be taken to sack Sasikala from the party, a demand raised by the Panneerselvam faction for the unification.

Monday's meeting, convened by Palaniswami and attended by senior party functionaries, ministers, MPs and MLAs, also discussed Dhinakaran's recent shuffling of the party ranks, the sources said.

Dinakaran had on Sunday removed Palaniswami as the party's Salem (Suburban) district secretary, besides sacking some other ministers from party posts.

Earlier on Monday, Dinakaran removed Electricity Minister P Thangamani from the post of the party’s Namakkal district secretary.

He replaced him with S Anbazhagan.

The post of district secretary is an important one in the Dravidian parties’ hierarchy.

The combative Dinakaran has already removed a number of ministers and other functionaries from various positions in the AIADMK and gave them to his supporters.

He has effected a number of changes in the party structure since the merger of the factions led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on August 21.

On Saturday, he had removed Government Chief Whip S Rajendran from the post of the party's Ariyalur district secretary days after he wrote to Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal seeking action against 19 MLAs loyal to him.

Asked about the absence of certain MLAs and MPs from Monday's meeting, the sources said some of the MPs were members of parliamentary standing committees and hence, could be in other states as part of their work.

They though claimed that most of the MLAs were present.

It was not immediately clear as to how many MLAs and MPs attended today's meeting, chaired by the chief minister, to discuss the way forward to tackle the crisis in the ruling party of Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member state assembly with one vacancy.

Currently, 21 AIADMK MLAs have sided with Dinakaran and are camping at the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and expressing lack of confidence in the chief minister.

Monday's meeting also dwelled upon 'retrieving' AIADMK mouthpiece Namathu Dr MGR and news channel Jaya TV, both of which have been publishing and airing anti-state government reports, following the tussle between Dinakaran and Palaniswami.

