After Sushma's tweet storm, Amazon drops Indian flag doormats

January 12, 2017 11:25 IST

After a strong protest by India over Amazon selling doormats depicting the Indian flag, the e-retail giant on Thursday removed the offensive article from its Canadian website.

A spokesman for Amazon based at its headquarters in Seattle told The Washington Post that the doormat was no longer for sale on its website.

Taking strong exception to Amazon Canada selling doormats depicting the Indian flag, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday asked the e-retailer to withdraw the products and tender an unconditional apology, failing which no official of Amazon will be granted Indian visa and the ones issued earlier will also be rescinded.

The minister also asked the Indian embassy to take up the matter with Amazon Canada.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj had expressed her anger at he sale of such an offensive doormat by Amazon, which is seeking a big presence in India.

“Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level.

“Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier,” Swaraj said in her tweets after she

received a complaint on Twitter.

Swaraj’s tweets went viral and led to an outrage on social media by Indians and people of Indian-origin.

“Her tweet storm escalated the protest into a possible diplomatic spat,” The Washington Post said.

Amazon founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey P Bezos is also owner of

The Washington Post.

Amazon Canada removed the offensive doormat from its website. However, it was selling similar doormats with US and British flags.