After sedition charges, Amnesty to face MHA probe for 'possible' FCRA violation

Amidst allegations of anti-India slogans being raised at an Amnesty event in Bengaluru, the home ministry has launched a probe into the funding of the NGO, its expenses and "possible" violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act by it.

The probe is being carried out under the provisions of the FCRA to find whether there was any violation of the laws by the India chapter of Amnesty International, a home ministry official said on Tuesday.

The NGO has not been registered under the FCRA and its application for registration under the FCRA is now under serious scrutiny following the Bengaluru event where anti-India slogans were allegedly raised during a discussion on Kashmir on Saturday.

The probe will see whether the India chapter of Amnesty International has received foreign funds and if so under what laws, other sources of funding, it expenses and patterns of expenses, the official said.

Amnesty International, on its part, has rejected as "without substance" the allegations made by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student outfit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and claimed that none of its employees shouted any anti-India slogans at any point.

The NGO was booked under IPC sections, including sedition, by Bengaluru Police.