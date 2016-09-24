After bitter primary battle, Ted Cruz to vote for Trump

September 24, 2016 04:31 IST

Defeated Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz on Friday endorsed Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Cruz said he would fulfil his promise to vote for the Republican nominee and that electing Hillary Clinton would be "wholly unacceptable".

"This election is unlike any other in our nation's history. Like many other voters, I have struggled to determine the right course of action in this general election," Cruz announced in a Facebook post.

"After months of careful consideration, of prayer and searching my own conscience, I have decided that on Election Day, I will vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump," he added.

Trump responded to Cruz's post by saying he was "greatly honoured" to have the endorsement of "a tough and brilliant opponent".

The Texas senator fought Trump in a bitter primary battle, marked by mud-slinging and personal insults.

He drew ire at the Republican National Convention in July, when he was booed off stage for not endorsing Trump.

Photograph: Ted Cruz/Facebook