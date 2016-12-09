After 36 hours Anantnag encounter ends, 3 terrorists killed

Last updated on: December 09, 2016 18:03 IST

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in a 36-hour gunbattle with security forces in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Kashmir which ended on Friday.

A civilian was also killed on Thursday by stray bullet during law and order problem.

"Three holed up terrorists eliminated; bodies of two terrorists & three weapons recovered," Army's Northern Command said in a tweet.

Army officials at Srinagar-based 15 Corps Headquarters, however, refused to comment on the operation.

A police official said two bodies were recovered from the debris of the house where the ultras were hiding.

The slain militants were both locals and identified as Majid Mohiuddin Zargar of Qoimoh in neighbouring Kulgam district and Ruhul Amin Dar of Vessu in Anantnag district.

"The bodies have been handed over to their kin for last rites," he said.

He said one of the bodies was severely burnt.

One army jawan was injured in the gunfight that began in the early hours on Thursday.

The security forces had cordoned off the area on Wednesday evening following information about presence of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants there.

A 24-year-old man was killed allegedly after being hit by a "stray bullet" near the site of encounter.

Arif Shah, a resident of Sangam area of Anantnag district, was hit by the "stray bullet" when security forces were dealing with a group which was indulging in stone-pelting near the encounter site, the official said.

However, locals alleged that Shah was killed in security forces action against protesters.

They also claimed that several other persons were injured in the clashes between protesters and security forces.

Meanwhile, Special Director General of Police, Coordination, Law and Order, S P Vaid termed the killing of Lashkar militants as a "major success" saying it had broken the backbone of the outfit.

"Both the killed militants were district commanders of Lashkar and with their killing, the backbone of Lashkar has been broken," Vaid said.

"It is a major success for the security forces," he said.

Image: Security forces had cordoned off the area and blew up the building using explosives, killing off the terrorists. Photograph: Umar Ganie