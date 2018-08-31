Activist's letter spoke of Rajiv-type incident to end 'Modi raj': Police

Last updated on: August 31, 2018 16:36 IST

IMAGE: Members of People's Lawyer Forum hold a banner during a protest in Bengaluru against the recent raids and detention of lawyers and right activist by Pune police. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Maharashtra police on Friday said there was "conclusive proof" to link the arrested activists to Maoists, adding a letter exchanged by an arrested activist spoke of planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-like" incident.

An email letter, between Rona Wilson and a Commuist Party of India-Maoist leader speaks of ending "Modi raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident', Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh told reporters in Mumbai.

The letter also sought money for procuring grenade launchers, he said.

Singh displayed also letters allegedly exchanged by some of the arrested activists.

Police has seized "thousands of letters" exchanged between the overground and the underground of Maoists, the police officer said.

Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning "some big action" which would attract attention, Singh said.