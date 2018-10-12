About time everyone learns to treat women with respect: Rahul on #MeToo

October 12, 2018 13:12 IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement, saying it was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity.

He also said he is happy that the space for those who don’t treat women with respect and dignity is closing.

The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and support pouring in from various quarters.

“It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change,” Gandhi tweeted along with the MeToo hashtag.

Demands have escalated for action against Union Minister M J Akbar, who has been accused by several former women colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as editor at various media organisations.