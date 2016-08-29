Aarushi murder case: Nupur Talwar granted parole for 3 weeks

August 29, 2016 18:04 IST

Nupur Talwar, convict in the Aarushi Talwar murder case, was on Monday granted a three-week parole by the Allahabad high court to visit her unwell mother.



Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were sentenced to life after a court in Uttar Pradesh convicted them for the gruesome killings of Aarushi Talwar and their domestic help Hemraj in 2013.



Aarushi, 14, was found dead at her Noida based flat in May, 2008.



It was initially suspected that Hemraj had killed Aarushi. However, the case took a shocking turn when Hemraj’s body was recovered two days later from the terrace of the same flat.

