Not afraid of elections, says AAP on MLAs disqualification row

Last updated on: January 20, 2018 16:14 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday claimed to be “victimised” in the wake of the Election Commission’s recommendation to disqualify its 20 MLAs for holding offices of profit, and asserted that it was “not afraid of elections”.

AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rail alleged that the poll panel failed to give the party a hearing before sending its recommendations to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“It is an undemocratic step. They are taking revenge from people of Delhi, the government and Chief Minister of Delhi” he said.

The AAP leader said the appointment of parliamentary secretaries had come up in 11 states, but only AAP was being targeted.

“This is a double standard. Doesn’t the Constitution apply to all? We are being victimised. It is worse than British Raj,” he said.

The case of disqualification of AAP MLAs is up for hearing at the Delhi high court on Monday.

“We will go to all democratic fora seeking justice,” he said.

Underlining the AAP’s connect with people, Rai said, “We are not afraid of elections. People decide our destiny”.

In a blow to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission had on Friday asked the president to disqualify 20 of its MLAs for holding offices of profit, setting the stage for their ouster from the assembly.

The Commission said the party MLAs, by occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015 and September 8, 2016, held offices of profit, and were liable to be disqualified as legislators, highly-placed sources said.

Kumar Vishwas terms office of profit case as ‘unfortunate’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Saturday termed the disqualification of 20 of its MLAs for holding the office of profit as ‘unfortunate’ and ‘sad’.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that the Election Commission has recommended 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs be disqualified from the Delhi assembly for holding offices of profit. I had given certain suggestions earlier but I was told it’s the CM’s prerogative to appoint people so I kept quiet,” Vishwas said.

Vishwas said that he has also been removed from various WhatsApp groups of the party.

However, petitioner Prashant Patel in the Aam Aadmi Party MLAs’ office of profit case has expressed satisfaction over the ECI’s recommendations.

-- With inputs from Agencies