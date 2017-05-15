AAP crisis: Now, Sunita Kejriwal enters Twitter battle with Kapil Mishra

May 15, 2017 16:49 IST

The Mishra-Kejriwal battle is heating up, with family members taking sides in a public war of words.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, took potshots at his former disciple and now chief detractor, Kapil Mishra, on Twitter on Monday.

“Law of nature never errs. Seeds of deceit, lies sown, so shall he @KapilMishra reap. Inevitable,” the former income tax commissioner tweeted.

Mishra was quick to respond to the barb.

“Sunita ji is a very committed wife. She doesn’t know what type of conspiracies are being hatched in her house. She is fulfilling her duties,” the former minister -- sacked by Kejriwal last week -- said on Twitter

Mishra’s mother, Annapurna Mishra, had fired a public salvo at Kejriwal last week, accusing him in an open letter of spreading “falsehood” against her son by saying he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In Monday’s Twitter battle, Mishra suggested Kejriwal was using his wife’s account to post messages.

“Sir @ArvindKejriwal return Sunita ji phone to her,” tweeted Mishra, who had on Sunday accused Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party of receiving illegal donations from shell companies.

In another message, the sacked minister said he was not going to “utter a single word” against Sunita Kejriwal.

“Sunita ji is unaware of truth. She is upset with her husband’s downfall. I respect every negative comment from her side. (But) I will not utter a single word against her,” Mishra tweeted.

Though Sunita is not seen to be dabbling in politics, her attack on Mishra was the second in a week.

She had called Mishra “stupid” without naming him in a tweet last week after the Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR against a company that belonged to Kejriwal’s late brother-in-law, Surender Bansal, in another scam.

“My brother-in-law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind,” Sunita had tweeted on May 8, a day after Bansal’s death.

Mishra’s mother, meanwhile, accused Kejriwal’s “closest friends” of circulating “misleading photographs on the social media.

“How many lies, Arvind? How many... Lies will not help you. Be afraid of God,” she said in the letter.