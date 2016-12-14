A week on: At Amma's samadhi

December 14, 2016 10:36 IST

Rediff.com's A Ganesh Nadar visits the latest pilgrimage site in Chennai: J Jayalalithaa's final resting place.

Tamil Nadu is a state of temples. There are thousands of temples all over the state. But the latest pilgrimage site in Tamil Nadu is on Chennai's Marina beach, a short distance from Fort St George where three charismatic leaders presided over the state's destiny.

On the beach are three memorials honouring:

C N Annadurai, the founder of the Dravid Munnetra Kazagham which defeated the Congress in its prime in 1967.

M G Ramachandran, who formed his own party named after Anna after he broke away from M Karunanidhi and the DMK and kept it away from power for as long as he was alive.

J Jayalalithaa, who fought hard to take control of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and ruled her party and the state with an iron hand until she was hospitalised on September 22 and passed away on December 5.

The gentle showers in the wake of Cyclone Varadah on Tuesday afternoon did not stop the crowds coming to pay their homage to Amma at her final resting place, close to her mentor MGR's memorial and Anna's samadhi alongside it.

MGR's samadhi had a few garlands, but Jayalalithaa's samadhi was full of fresh flowers.

"This was not the age to die," one visitor said, looking sad.

Politics was on another visitor's mind. He wanted to know if the Centre could dismiss the AIADMK government.

"Not as long as all the party MLAs are united," offered another visitor, adding, "We have to be careful, that Karunanidhi is very cunning, he will try something."

A young man was on the phone. "I am at Amma's samadhi," he said. "I will be here for a long time, I want to just sit here, I will go home at midnight."

On Sunday, the crowds had spilled over to the road and traffic had come to a standstill. On Tuesday the police were making sure that it did not happen. The crowds were not allowed to hang around.

You pay your homage, the policemen told the crowds, you pray, click a picture if you want and move on.

Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com