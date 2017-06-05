4 terrorists killed in J&K, suicide attack on CRPF camp foiled

Last updated on: June 05, 2017 21:48 IST

Four heavily armed terrorists on Monday tried to storm a Central Reserve Polcie Force camp in a pre-dawn 'suicide' attack in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, but were killed in retaliatory fire by security forces.

The terrorists attempted to enter the camp of the CRPF's 45th battalion at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 4.10 am by opening fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

The terrorist fire was retaliated by the guards while reinforcement from Jammu and Kashmir Police was rushed to the scene of gunbattle, he said.

"Four terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled," the official said.

He said four AK rifles, one underbarrel grenade launcher and substantial quantity of ammunition were recovered from the slain militants.

In Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the terrorists had intended a prolonged siege since they were carrying dry ration that could have lasted them several days.

Giving the details of the incident, he said the terrorists, who were prepared to carry out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack, were carrying automatic rifles, grenades and incendiary material such as petrol, and had intended a prolonged siege to cause extensive damage, he said in a statement.

The home minister said the terrorists attempted to enter the camp by cutting the wire fencing and started firing at the sentry post.

The sentries responded with alacrity and returned their fire, he said, noting that the terrorists also lobbed more than two dozen grenades.

Singh said the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, in cooperation with men from an adjoining Jammu and Kashmir Police camp, killed all the four terrorists.

The home minister said the CRPF and the police personnel showed exemplary courage and valour by thwarting the terrorist attempt.

"It is inspiring to see CRPF men staying awake all night and maintaining a tight vigil, and to see the Jammu and Kashmir Police coming to the CRPF's assistance quickly," he said.

Singh congratulated the CRPF, particularly, its 45th battalion, and the J-K Police for their "alertness and unmatched courage".

"Their joint efforts have brought glory to our forces," he said.

The home minister said all brave officers and jawans posted at Sumbal camp "need to be cited for their alertness and unmatched bravery".

Singh made a special mention of the courage displayed by CRPF Commandant Iqbal Ahmad, company commanders Shankarlal Jat and Pankaj Hallu, Guard Commander Pankaj Kumar and constables K Dinesh Raja and Praful Kumar of the Sumbal camp in foiling the attack.

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com. Video: ANI.