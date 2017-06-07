rediff.com

3 Naga terrorists, Assam Rifles officer killed in encounter

June 07, 2017 09:43 IST

Three terrorists of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) and an Assam Rifles (AR) officer were killed in an encounter in Mon district of Nagaland, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

Three AR jawans were also injured in the encounter that took place at Lappa in Tizit circle on Tuesday night.

AR personnel raided Lappa at around 11 pm following information that NSCN-K cadres were moving through that area and an encounter ensued, the spokesman said.

The encounter continued for several hours.

Later, bodies of the three terrorists were found, the spokesman said. 

Tags: National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Assam Rifles, NSCN-K, Lappa, Naga
 

