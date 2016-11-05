Polls predict narrow to major win for Clinton

November 05, 2016 09:21 IST

The race to the White House is tightening with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton leading her Republican rival by just two percentage points, a latest opinion poll has said.

An estimated 200 million United States voters would elect their next president on November 8. More than 35 million of them have already cast their votes.

Fox News, in its latest poll, said that Trump (43 per cent) was trailing behind Clinton (45 per cent) by two percentage points. A week ago Clinton was up by three points and by six points in mid-October.

Another major media outlet for the first time projected Hilary's electoral college votes below the half way mark of 270.

presidential elections. The CNN, in its latest projections of electoral maps, predicted 268 electoral college votes, two short of the half way mark of 270 required to be declared elected in the 2016presidential elections.

The major US media outlet reported that Trump has gained quite a bit in the past two weeks, in particular after the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey announced last week to re-open the investigation in to the alleged email scandal of Clinton.

In RealClearPolitics, which keeps tracks of all major polls, Clinton's lead in the average of polls is 1.6 percentage points. The 'polls only' model of legendary Nate Silver from The New York Times said that Clinton had 67.8 percentage chance of winning the November 8 presidential elections.

The Huffington Post said that Clinton had a 97.9 per cent chances of winning the elections, even as Trump appears to have a late surge.

Princeton Election Consortium also gives Clinton a much higher chance of winning the election.