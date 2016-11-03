Trump all set to host 'victory party' on election night

November 03, 2016 20:56 IST

Even as the 2016 United States Presidential race promises to go down to the wire, Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign has announced that it will hold a "victory party" for friends and supporters in New York on election night, signaling confidence that he will win the race to the White House on November 8.

A media advisory sent out from the Donald J Trump for President campaign said a "Victory Party" will be held on election night at a posh hotel in Manhattan.

"The event is invitation-only for friends and supporters of the Trump-Pence campaign," it said.

Trump's rival Hillary Clinton will also be holding an election night event in the city but her campaign has not plugged it as a victory party.

"Hillary Clinton will deliver remarks to supporters and volunteers at the event," the advisory sent from her campaign said.

The race for the White House has tightened as the presidential nominees are set to enter the last lap of a long and unprecedented election campaign.

Barely five days away from election night, the latest New York Times/CBS News poll said Clinton has an edge over Trump, with 45 per cent of likely voters supporting the Democratic candidate, to 42 per cent for her Republican rival.

The poll found that most voters say their minds are made up and late revelations about both candidates made no significant difference to them.

More than 22 million Americans have already cast their ballots, and roughly one in five likely voters who participated in the Times/CBS poll said they had already voted.

Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters