The lady who made the 'beggar' video that impressed Modi

Kulpreet Kaur, co-founder, Smart Tech, which offers digital solutions, found her phone ringing non-stop on Saturday, December 3.

In his speech in Moradabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he saw a video on Whatsapp of a beggar accepting plastic money.

Kaur, who shot the video in January 2014, was pleased that the prime minister spoke about it.

"I am getting many phone calls and people are congratulating me," says Kaur. "I have not become a celebrity yet, but yes, people have recognised my effort and it feels good."

Kaur, below, left, spoke to Rediff.com's Syed Firdaus Ashraf about the video which impressed Modi.

How did you feel when the prime minister spoke about your video?

Obviously, it was a proud moment.

Two years ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared the video on his Facebook page and it was a proud moment, but Narendra Modi mentioning my video is the ultimate (high).

I never thought this would happen. It was a small effort from our side on the digital economy. We did the video in half a day.

How did the idea come to you?

Along with a friend I wrote the story and directed it. (Kaur is the only actress to be seen in this 1.44 minute video).

The idea came when I saw people struggling at traffic signals trying to give change to beggars.

Many times I saw people leave without giving the beggars anything because the signal (traffic light) turned green.

I wanted to solve this problem and therefore I felt it is a good idea to create a video showing payment by cards to beggars.

Personally, I use cards for payments most of the time and therefore I thought of showing this short video on how you can go hi-tech to pay money to beggars.

When did you shoot this video?

It was in January 2014. I had no idea then that demonetisation would happen.

Was it a spoof or did you want to send a message about a 'cashless' society?

I never thought about that. I never thought that society would move so fast to Paytm or Mobikwik, but surprisingly these things are happening.

My video was not a spoof, but more of an issue which I wanted to address.

I always felt sad for beggars when they did not get change and a donor drove away due to the signal changing.

Who else worked with you on the video?

A colleague of mine who shot the video on a mobile phone. There was a real beggar whose name I don't know. He used to sit at a temple near my office.

One day when we got this idea we went to him and told him that he would have to act.

We trained him and told him how to act. After two, three takes the video came out very well.

I still meet the beggar who sits at a temple at Road No 12 at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He usually sits there on Thursday and I picked him randomly.

I borrowed the POS (point of sale) machine from a friend for a few hours.

What was your target audience?

I am a start-up entrepreneur. My company works on digital solutions.

We are working on projects like traffic management and street vendors. We are looking for tech solutions including for beggars.

Even beggars can go tech savvy. Technology can be a great leveller.

Do you feel it is possible that beggars too will have POS machines and can go digital?

Why not?

With things like Paytm and Mobikwik it is possible. The other day I went to buy flowers at a small shop and they accept Paytm.

It was a good feeling and made me feel that we (India) are moving forward.

Do you feel the digital economy is the way forward to tackle black money as Modi says?

I support Modi's idea. We are facing a few problems now, but in three to six months everything will be sorted out.

More than 30 crore (300 million) people don't have mobile phones so is a digital economy possible?

If you see my video there is another guy selling cleaning cloth before the beggar arrives on the screen. He is one-armed, but he is not a beggar. The guy has a mobile phone.

I have seen so many beggars with mobile phones, if not smartphones. The costs of mobile phones have come down drastically and therefore everybody has got one.

Do you think in the future beggars will accept money via apps like Paytm?

Why not? It is possible. We should do that.

When we have vegetable sellers with Paytm, why not beggars?

It is just that we need to have a little awareness at the ground level.

We never thought earlier that petrol pumps would take Paytm, but now they do.

Do you know Paytm had to withdraw its advertisement where a maid tells her employer that she would accept payment by Paytm?

Many felt it was an insult to maids and the advertisement was an elitist idea.

Do you believe so?

I don't know about that. Today I feel the best way to pay her salary is by Paytm or to get her a bank account.

You can open a bank account within minutes. People who are uneducated need our help and it is our responsibility to make them aware.

It is not Prime Minister Modi's job alone.