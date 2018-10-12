Lessons from Bollywood: How to dress this Navratri

October 12, 2018 08:45 IST

Read this, and you'll be sorted these nine days!

It's time to get your colourful clothes out of the closet.

The nine-day Navratri festival gives you ample scope to showcase some of your best clothes.

If you're still struggling about what to wear tonight, Jahnavi Patel brings you the filmi fashion.

Ghagra Choli

The traditional ghagra choli can never run out of style for Navratri.

Deepika Padukone shows us the colours we can use to make out outfit awesome.

The chandbalis may be heavy but they complete the look.

And the bun will make sure there is no distraction when you're dancing till your heart's content.

Dupatta

Finding it difficult to manage the dupatta while dancing?

Go the Aishwarya Rai and pin it to your hair.

Anarkali

If you have no time to go home and get dressed up for garba night, wear an anarkali to work and head directly to the garba venue.

Do wear a lovely smile, like Alia, to light up even more.

Kurta

Men don't really have too many options, but a kurta like Varun Dhawan's will make sure you stand out in the party.

Kediyu and dhoti

Men can also go traditional with a kediyu and dhoti, an authentic outfit for the occasion.

Take inspiration from Ranveer Singh on how to style it.

Fusion wear

If you aren't used to traditional outfits, go Indo-Western.

Match your top with flared pants, like Karisma has done.

Dhoti

Who said dhotis are for men only?

You can add colour to the dhoti as well.

Jacket

Shilpa Shetty can be the ultimate style guide for any occasion.

Take this outfit -- a white, asymmetric kurta teamed with a jacket and ankle-length leggings. What a match!

If you have a body like Salman Khan, flaunt it!

Wear a jacket, and keep the buttons open!