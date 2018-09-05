Why Bigg Boss contestants want Salman to lose his cool

Last updated on: September 05, 2018 17:50 IST

'I lose my cool only when someone crosses the limit.'

'But these people have become really smart.'

'They know they will be here for a long time if I lose my cool on them.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan performs at the Bigg Boss 12 launch in Goa. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Salman Khan returns with the 12th edition of Bigg Boss.

This season's theme is Vichitra Jodi and the show was launched on a grand scale in Goa.

"Let's see whether the jodis have each other's back or fall apart during the hard times," Salman tells Rediff.com's Senior Contributor Rajul Hegde.

What are your earliest memories of Goa?

I came to Goa with a friend when I was just 14, on the ferry.

But I fell sick.

I had to cut down on my two-week trip and go home.

What's the USP of the Vichitra Jodi concept?

The theme 'Vichitra Jodi' is very amusing.

The vast array of couples that we have shortlisted will keep the viewers engrossed.

It will be made sure that this jodi somehow breaks.

Let's see whether the jodis have each other's back or fall apart during the hard times.

WATCH: Salman tells us what makes him emotional. Video: ANI

Since this season is about contestants entering as jodis, there was speculation that Katrina Kaif would co-host Bigg Boss with you.

Katrina must have spread those rumours herself!

She was asking me, 'Are there jodis this season?'

I said, yes.

She said, 'Then I should do it.'

When I asked her why, she said, 'You do your impromptu thing and I will follow the script and stick to it.'

So I asked her what her price for this would be, she said it should be equal to mine.

What brings you back to host the show year after year?

Bigg Boss is the flagship of the channel.

There is great tuning and people like watching me on the show.

I enjoy doing it as well.

The show has been getting better and better, in terms of advertising and TRPs.

Its viewership has been increasing, so why not be a part of it?

The creative team chooses really unique personalities as contestants and the kind of material they give me makes my weekends very interesting.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

There have been instances when you have lost your cool.

I lose my cool only when someone crosses the limit.

But these people have become really smart.

They know they will be here for a long time if I lose my cool on them.

Controversial contestants who crossed their limits don't have any work today.

But those who have turned their personalities around and conquered their weaknesses have done pretty well.

Gautam Gulati came to Bigg Boss and lost the plot in the first week.

After that, he turned everything around and won the title.

That was very commendable.

I support people who are targeted, to encourage them, so that they don't get demotivated.

How do you juggle film shoots, TV shows and your other commitments?

I am lucky that my work is my hobby.

I am really fortunate that the enthusiasm is still there. Experience comes with each passing day.

I continue to keep a child-like attitude towards my work.

There were rumours that you were upset with Priyanka Chopra for walking out of Bharat.

No, bilkul bhi nahin (not at all).

She got engaged, I am really happy for her.

I hope the other movie that she has signed works out.

My sister Arpita (Khan Sharma) went for the engagement.

We are all very happy.

Now, she should get married and have children.

But woh baat buri lagi ki uske saath woh picture nahi huyi (I felt bad that a film with her did not work out).

I hope that happens in the future.

Are you reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his film, reportedly titled Inshallah?

I am doing a film with Sanjay.

I haven't heard the script yet, I have just heard a line.

I have been trying to call him, but he isn't attending my calls.

Just ask him to call me. (grins)