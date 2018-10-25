Will Lupt scare you more than Stree?

Will it bring fresh recognition for Jaaved Jaaferi's acting skills?
Prabhuraj -- an actor and Ram Gopal Varma's executive producer -- has just directed his first film, Lupt, which releases on November 2.
Lupt, a horror film, stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Rishabh Chaddha (Drishyam).
Sidharth Malhotra doesn't look bruised after Alia Bhatt's darts :)) on Koffee With Karan last Sunday.
Jaaved Jaaferi is such an under-rated actor!
Rishabh Chaddha.
Director Prabhuraj and wife.
Sidharth poses with Team Lupt.
Ayub Khan.
Sushant Singh who has been praised for his handling of the #MeToo fallout in Bollwood.
Anees Bazmee.
Abhinay Deo.
Bejoy Nambiar.
Salim Merchant.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
this
Comment
article