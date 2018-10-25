rediff.com

Will Lupt scare you more than Stree?

October 25, 2018 12:33 IST

Will it bring fresh recognition for Jaaved Jaaferi's acting skills?

Prabhuraj -- an actor and Ram Gopal Varma's executive producer -- has just directed his first film, Lupt, which releases on November 2.

Lupt, a horror film, stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Rishabh Chaddha (Drishyam).

 

Sidharth Malhotra doesn't look bruised after Alia Bhatt's darts :)) on Koffee With Karan last Sunday.

 

Jaaved Jaaferi is such an under-rated actor!

 

Rishabh Chaddha.

 

Director Prabhuraj and wife.

 

Sidharth poses with Team Lupt.

 

Ayub Khan.

 

Sushant Singh who has been praised for his handling of the #MeToo fallout in Bollwood.

 

Anees Bazmee.

 

Abhinay Deo.

 

Bejoy Nambiar.

 

Salim Merchant.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

