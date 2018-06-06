rediff.com

Why did the Queens turn up to wish Parul Yadav?

Why did the Queens turn up to wish Parul Yadav?

June 06, 2018 14:00 IST

Stars featuring in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu versions of Queen gather in Hyderabad.

Southern star Parul Yadav celebrated her 29th birthday on the sets of Butterfly.

Butterfly is the Kannada version of Kangana Ranaut's Queen, which is being filmed in three South Indian languages.

Kajal Aggarwal, who features in the Tamil version Paris Paris, and Tamannaah Bhatia, who is part of the Telugu version Queen Once Again, joined Parul in the celebrations.

 

Meet the gorgeous birthday girl.

 

Kajal.

 

Tamannaah.

 

Tamannaah and Kajal cheer Parul as she cuts the birthday cake.

 

Cake time.

 

Parul shows off her cake.

 

Yes, it's a queen's birthday!

Tags: Parul Yadav, Telugu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Kannada
 

