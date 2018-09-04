Shraddha's celebrating... and no, it's not for Stree

Last updated on: September 04, 2018 15:42 IST

And a legend was the guest of honour.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree has been declared a hit, and a celebration seems totally in place!

But this party was not in honour of Shraddha making her way back to the hits league.

This bash was for her Daddy-0: Shakti Kapoor, who turned 68 on Monday, September 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha shared an adorable pic on Instagram and wrote, 'My baapu's birthday@shaktikapoor'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siddhanth Kapoor/Instagram

Brother Siddhanth posted a pic of the entire family which had gathered for the celebrations.

In the picture, you can see Asha Bhosle sitting next to the birthday boy.

In case you don't know the connection: Shraddha's aajoba Pandharinath Kolhapure is Ashatai's cousin.