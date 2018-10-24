Who will add drama to Bigg Boss? PREDICT!

October 24, 2018 13:26 IST

Things are hotting up in Bigg Boss 12!

To spice up things inside the house, Bigg Boss introduced two dhamakedar wild cards: Television actor Rohit Suchanti and Marathi Bigg Boss winner Megha Dhade.

Wasting no time, Megha immediately starts plotting and tells the contestants she likes those who take a stand and divide the house into groups.

Rohit also mingles with the housemates and starts strategising on how to play the game and secure their place in the house.

Since Sreesanth is their primary target, viewers will surely get to see high-voltage drama.