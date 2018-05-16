Karan, Sunny, Laxman celebrate Madhuri's birthday

May 16, 2018 12:07 IST

Sheh! A working birthday for Mrs Nene.

Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 51 on Tuesday, May 15, and it was a working birthday for the still stunning-stunning star.

She was busy promoting her first-ever Marathi film, Bucket List.

But that doesn't mean No 51 wasn't celebrated.

Along with Karan Johar, who presents Bucket List and hubby Dr Sriram Nene, Madhuri celebrated her birthday at the Star Sports Network.

She was seen promoting Bucket List with Renuka Shahane who played her elder sister in Sooraj Barjatya's blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

A birthday selfie with KJo and Ram.

Karan, Madhuri, Ram, Sunil Gavaskar, V V S Laxman, Jatin Sapru.

Madhuri can be seen across the Star Sports Network on Saturday, May 19, at 2:30 pm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

The balloons and flowers gave the birthday feel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

'Some people have a way of making moments even more special by simply being there. Birthday love with @karanjohar,' wrote Madhuri sharing a boomerang with Karan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Renuka Shahane/Instagram

'Happy birthday to the gorgeous darling of millions, may all the wishes from your #BucketList come true. Love you always @MadhuriDixit #twinning,' Renuka posted, sharing this pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Twitter

Karan shares this selfie with Madhuri and Renuka writing, 'My #humaapkehaikaun moment!!!! A film I absolutely loved !!! So excited to work with these wonderful ladies again in #BucketList releasing on the 25th of May! @MadhuriDixit @renukash.'