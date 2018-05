May 27, 2018 11:19 IST

Reader Amar K J (black t-shirt) and Anish (grey t-shirt) met Bobby Deol in the sugarcane fields of Mauritius when he was shooting for Help.

Thank you Amar, Anish.

If you meet/see film or television personalities and take a photograph or a video of the star(s), please mail us your pictures at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in

Or kindly upload the picture on ZaraBol