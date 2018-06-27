What is Ranbir up to?

June 27, 2018 15:59 IST

Ranbir may be happy without work, but he sure had a busy Tuesday.

With Sanju set for release on Friday, its team is busy promoting it.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor promoted Sanju at Mehboob Studio.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Director Rajkumar Hirani, Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Writer Abhijat Joshi joined RK III.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala gave interviews -- and posed on cool bikes -- at Raju Hirani's office in Andheri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza promoted Sanju from the comfort of her home.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi promoted Soorma on the sets of the reality show, Sabse Smart Kaun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaira Wasim/Instagram

Zaira Wasim had fun at the Disneyland Park in Shanghai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu chilled in London with dad Hirak, mom Mamta and sis Bijayeta.

Shreyas Talpade at the Jagran Film Festival.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt attended a stage creation of Daddy, based on his 1989 film, in Ranchi.