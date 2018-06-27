What is Ranbir up to?

Ranbir may be happy without work, but he sure had a busy Tuesday.
With Sanju set for release on Friday, its team is busy promoting it.
Ranbir Kapoor promoted Sanju at Mehboob Studio.
Director Rajkumar Hirani, Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Writer Abhijat Joshi joined RK III.
Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala gave interviews -- and posed on cool bikes -- at Raju Hirani's office in Andheri.
Dia Mirza promoted Sanju from the comfort of her home.
Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi promoted Soorma on the sets of the reality show, Sabse Smart Kaun.
Zaira Wasim had fun at the Disneyland Park in Shanghai.
Bipasha Basu chilled in London with dad Hirak, mom Mamta and sis Bijayeta.
Shreyas Talpade at the Jagran Film Festival.
Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt attended a stage creation of Daddy, based on his 1989 film, in Ranchi.
