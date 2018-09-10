rediff.com

What are Taimur and Inaya looking at?

September 10, 2018 12:30 IST

Welcome home, kiddos!

After having a gala time exploring the beaches of the Maldives, Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan are back from their beautiful vacay with their respective families.

Just before boarding the flight, Soha posted an adorable picture on Instagram and captioned it, 'En route Mumbai!!! #mommiesonthego.'

While Bebo and Soha are posing for the camera, presumably being operated by Kunal Khemmu, Inaya and Taimur are looking in the same direction.

We wonder what caught their attention.

 

We totally love how these babies are giving us #siblinggoals already.

