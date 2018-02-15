What are Taapsee, Salman, Jacqueline up to?

February 15, 2018 13:37 IST

Taapsee takes off her make up, Salman gets a date, Akshay gets flowers for his girls...

Just what's a day like in a celebrity's life?

Well, they offer us clues once in a while, thanks to their pictures on social media.

So how did these stars spend these last 24 hours? We take a look.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee looks gorgeous as she soaks in the sun in Amritsar. The actress visited the Golden Temple with her Manmarziyaa team on Valentine's Day.

Sharing the picture, she writes, 'No filter... no makeup.... no stress.... #Manmarziyaa mode on.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Akshay Kumar is quite the romantic, but there's something more to this picture.

'And my best friend flies in for a Valentine's day surprise with, 'Both are not for you, one is for my daughter!' #happyvalentinesday,' Twinkle writes sharing this.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

'Feeling on Top of the World with My Favourite Girl,' Akshay captions this.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan gets ready for his new film October and writes, '#October. See you on April 13th.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

What does Kriti Sanon do when she doesn't have to shoot?

'No shoot for me on Day1 of #ArjunPatiala !! So what.. they had a new AD on set! Actor on mark @diljitdosanjh "Scene 7, Shot 9, Take 1" *clap*'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor reveals her character's name in her new film. 'Lalita Nautiyal. Called with love - Nauti. #BATTIGULMETERCHALU @shahidkapoor.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson/Instagram

Amy Jackson shares a picture with co-star Melissa Benoist and writes, 'SuperLurrrrv - not just today, but any day I work with this real life Super Girl Happy Valentines from us big cheesy heads.'

Amy is shooting for the DC series Supergirl in Canada, where she plays Saturn Girl. Melissa plays Supergirl.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta shares a picture with husband Gene Goodenough and writes, 'Love isn't something you find, Love is something that finds you #HappyValentinesday folks ! #grateful #love #7yearstogether #hubby #Ting.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Who needs a day to celebrate love, wonders Richa Chadha.

Richa and Ali Fazal look so much in love!



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Kanmani/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin visits her hometown 'Pondy chérie'.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Gunday turns four!

Ranveer Singh shares a picture with director Ali Abbas Zafar and Arjun Kapoor.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

'Happy Valentines Day everyone all the single ladies put your hands up!!! @beingsalmankhan new date revealed,' Jacqueline Fernandez writes, with a funny video.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Turns out Jacqueline was hoping to be *the date*, but Salman Khan posed with the dry fruit instead.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

'A love story photographed by my forever valentine ILY,' Lisa writes, sharing this picture with son Zack.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shama Sikander/Instagram

'Bewajah hai, tabhi toh pyar hai.. Vajah hoti, toh vyapar hota... For it was not into my ear you whispered, but my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul... Happy Valentine's Day @jamesmilliron,' Shama writes, sharing a picture with beau James Milliron.