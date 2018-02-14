rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Deepika-Ranveer marry this year?

Will Deepika-Ranveer marry this year?

February 14, 2018 14:40 IST

We don't have *that* answer, but here's who is queuing up at the altar!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ended the suspense when they got hitched in Tuscany in early December. But what about Bollywood's other high-profile relationships?

Subhash K Jha looks at the ones that may make it to the altar, and the ones who may not.

 

â€‹Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja


Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam's businessman boyfriend is everything her dad Anil Kapoor would want in his son-in-law: Bright, funny, considerate, respectful, charming...

Marriage is reportedly on the cards this summer. A destination shaadi, we wager.

 

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone


Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sources close to the Padmaavat team say DeepVeer will likely take their relationship to the next level. But when?

 

Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon


Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Both are single and yet unwilling to acknowledge that they are a twosome. They claim there are just co-stars, good friends.

Mutual friends say Rajput and Sanon have been seeing each other for more than a year now.

 

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal


IMAGE: Natasha Dalal can be seen near Varun at his new home. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

They have been together for years, but Varun jokes that the guy seen with Ms Dalal is his twin bro! That's taking the Judwaa angle a bridge too far.

Friends claim Natasha felt 'like a fish out of water' when she's around Varun's showbiz friends and associates, but it's 'all hunky-dory' between the Juhu kiddos now.

Varun recently bought his own pad. It's just one floor away from Mommy and Daddy, but maybe Natasha will move in soon.

 

Salman Khan-Lulia Vantur


Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

This is probably Salman's longest relationship, but here's hope-altering news: Salman has put all thoughts of marriage out of his head.

As he told a friend, 'I love kids, but I am getting enough of that from my nephews.'

 

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani


IMAGE: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in the music video Befikra.

Going very, very strong! This is perhaps the steadiest relationship in Bollywood.

Both youngsters are busy building their careers and happy to be sharing each other's company as well.

Subhash K Jha
