The stars applaud Varun, Banita, Shoojit, October

October is being raved about!

Shoojit Sircar's October, starring Varun Dhawan and marking Banita Sandhu's debut in Bollywood, has secured a 4-star Rediff Review

A special screening was held for industry folk and it looks like they loved it too.

Banita Sandhu attends her first movie premiere.

Varun Dhawan never says no to selfies with fans.

The director who always creates magic: Shoojit Sircar.

Huma Qureshi, Varun's co-star in Badlapur, had this to say:

'Dan is someone you will just fall in love with. @Varun_dvn at his most endearing vulnerable sensitive .. @ShoojitSircar and @writeonj give u a film where one truly experiences selfless love .. Welcome to the movies @BanitaSandhu!! Kudos to the whole team.'

Arjun Kapoor gives a thumbs up to the film!

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Twitter to express how much she loved the film.

'All heart, all feeling... where time stands still and you're transported into another world #October... Cinema @ShoojitSircar @writeonj @ronnielahiri... thank you for being you...'

'@Varun_dvn Dan was so simple and so heartbreaking... big hug... @BanitaSandhu welcome to the world of movies shiuli... you've started with the bestest people... #GitanjaliRao as shiuli's mother was such a beautiful character... Gem...'

Yami Gautam -- who made her debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor -- attended the event with sister Surilie and found it difficult to put her October experience in words.

'Rarely does a movie evoke such deep-rooted emotions.. thank you @ShoojitSircar Da for making us hold on to moments, something which is withering away today.. And @writeonj, your Dan & Shiuli are in our hearts forever.'

'You have no idea @Varun_dvn how brilliant you are as Dan .. you have etched the complexity of your role with so much ease & vulnerability..One of the most earnest performances in a long time ..And @BanitaSandhu big hug for such an impeccable debut ..#DanShiuli,' Yami wrote.

Imtiaz Ali with daughter Ida.

Taapsee Pannu, Varun's Judwaa 2 co-star, with her sister Shagun, who celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago.

Taapsee starred in Shoojit's earlier gem, PINK.

Ayushmann Khurrana -- who Vicky Donor made a star -- gives a thumbs up.

'Subtlety in love is rare. And that too on the celluloid is the rarest form of cinema. #October celebrates true selfless love. @Varun_dvn's innocence is so endearing. @BanitaSandhu is a great discovery. Thank you @ShoojitSircar da @writeonj @ronnielahiri da,' he tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan.

His Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Nushrat Bharucha.

Badlapur Director Sriram Raghavan.

Kiara Advani.

Monali Thakur has sung Chal in October

Sunidhi Chauhan sung Manwaa.

Armaan Malik has sung Theher Ja.

After watching the film, Jackky Bhagnani tweeted, 'Saw #october and I must say its such a beautiful film !! @Varun_dvn is just too good and effort less in the film and so is @BanitaSandhu. Guys go and watch this one for sure.'

Rhea Chakraborty.

Sophie Choudhry tweeted: 'Ur a brilliant actor @Varun_dvn but more than that u are a beautiful human being and that's what shows through in the way u have portrayed Dan. Such an honest, endearing, sensitive performance.I now know why this film meant so much to u Congrats & All the best team #October'.

'And @BanitaSandhu, what a tough role to debut with.. Ur silence literally had to speak a thousand words! Welcome to the movies from one London girl to another #October'

Mouni Roy wrote, 'October a story thats all heart @Varun_dvn is an artist & proves he can pull any genre & make u fall in love with all the characters he plays @BanitaSandhu carries such a difficult role with such grace & makes it believable @ShoojitSircar the creator of it all.'

Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Mika Singh.

Bunty Walia.

Singer-composer Papon.

Abhay and Kapil Chopra.

