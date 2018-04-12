Tabu, Huma Qureshi condole with Vishal Bhardwaj

April 12, 2018 15:58 IST

Friends and colleagues console Vishal Bhardwaj who lost his mother on Sunday.

Satya Bhardwaj, film-maker Vishal Bhardwaj's mother, passed away on April 8.

A prayer meeting was held on April 11, and Vishal's friends and colleagues came to pray for the departed soul.

Tabu worked with Vishal on Maqbool (2003) and 2014's Haider.

Huma Qureshi featured in Vishal's productions, Ek Thi Daayan and Dedh Ishqiya.

Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

Vishal's next film Chhuriyaan stars Sanya Malhotra.

Gulzar, Vishal's mentor.

Director Shaad Ali is also seen.

Imtiaz Ali (in the grey shirt) with Vikramaditya Motwane.

Nimrat Kaur.

Sunil Grover.

Amole Gupte.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Deepak Dobriyal who worked in Vishal's Maqbool and Omkara.

Nivedita Bhattacharya and her husband Kay Kay Menon.

Raj Arjun, who played the domineering dad and obnoxious husband in Secret Superstar.

Anup Soni and Ashoke Pandit.

Juhi Babbar.

Aarya Babbar.

Padma and Suresh Wadkar.

Shishir Sharma, who will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

Madhu Mantena.

Manmohan Shetty.

Sukhwinder Singh.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar