Meet Tara, Karan Johar's new Student Of The Year

April 11, 2018 15:04 IST

Get ready to watch this gorgeous debutante on the big screen.

Karan Johar has announced the sequel to his blockbuster Student Of The Year.

Tiger Shroff leads the cast along with Ananya, Chunky Panday's daughter, and Tara Sutaria.

Now, Ananya is quite the star already. But do you know about Tara?

Tara was born on November 19, 1995.

Karan welcomes Tara on social media with this post: '@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes... TARA! #SOTY2'.

Her co-star Tiger also welcomed her, saying, 'Hey TARA welcome to the #SOTY family, i'm sure you are as excited as i am. see you in class'.

She takes her workouts seriously.

Tara was a VJ on Disney India's sitcom Big Bada Boom.

Enjoying a lunch date.

'With my sunshine,' she writes, sharing a picture with Rohan Mehra, who makes his Bollywood debut in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar.

There's nothing official about them yet, but their pictures do all the talking.

Tara with Ananya's cousin Ahaan and tells us the story behind this picture.

'Recreating what we did for Noblesse, except it's 2 am and we're on a random street @callmeshruts @ahaanpandayy What were we thinking!' she posts.

Tara has received formal training in classical ballet, Latin American dance and modern dance.

'So grateful for my first solo concert with the Bombay Chamber Orchestra last evening. Thank you for an encore and standing ovation! #LibertyTheatre#Opera,' Tara, who is also a singer, posts.

Such a gorgeous click.

#Throwback to childhood.

'At the Kheerganga trek. 'The week/holiday/trek that changed my life,' Tara says sharing this pic.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram