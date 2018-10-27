Swara brings Shame to MAMI

Last updated on: October 27, 2018 16:54 IST

Are you ready for MAMI's amazing movies?

The 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is on in full swing, and Bollywood is giving its full support.

After the opening night, the red carpet rolls out once again.

The amazingly talented Swara Bhaskar brings her short film Shame to the festival. It has been directed by Anusha Bose.

Kiran Rao, flanked by Tara Sharma and Sayani Gupta.

Tara and Sayani also star in Shame.

Shruti Seth.

Sanya Malhotra, fresh from the success of Badhaai Ho, nurses an injured foot.

Neelima Azeem.

Festival Director Anupama Chopra, right.

Radhika Madan and Abhimanyu Desani star in Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

Abhimanyu with his mum Bhagyashree and sister Avantika.

