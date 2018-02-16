Lisa, PeeCee, Kajol, Sonam in Nirav Modi jewels

Last updated on: February 16, 2018 17:30 IST

When the stars wore diamonds!

Nirav Modi is today India's most wanted.

The CBI has issued a look-out notice for the diamond merchant after it alleged that Modi colluded with some Punjab National Bank staffers to deprive the bank of Rs 11,500 crore.

Some beautiful women have adorned themselves with Modi's diamonds.

Lisa Haydon has been a face for the Nirav Modi brand.

English model-actress Rosie Huntington Whiteley has also endorsed Nirav Modi jewellery.



Photograph: Frederick M Brown/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson wore earrings from the Nirav Modi Luminance collection at the Golden Globes.

Jacqueline Fernandez wears the Nirav Modi Luminance ring and earrings at the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards.

Shraddha Kapoor looks delightful in Nirav Modi Lotus earrings at the Navbharat Times Awards.



Photograph: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra wears a Nirav Modi celestial necklace at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Kajol wears Luminance earrings and ring at the HT Style Awards 2017.

Amy Adams wears Nirav Modi Luminance earrings, Luminance ring and Jasmine rings at the Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Anushka Sharma shows off her Nirav Celestial earrings and brocade ring at the Lux Golden Rose Awards.

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in the Nirav Modi Bodhi Cuff.

Nimrat Kaur wears sparkling Nirav Modi Entremblant earrings and Orchestra ring at the Readers Travel Awards.\

Photographs: Kind courtesy Niraj Modi Jewels