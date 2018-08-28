rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » Remember Gracy Singh?

Remember Gracy Singh?

August 28, 2018 14:49 IST

The lady from Lagaan and Munnabhai MBBS is back -- in a different avatar.

How many actresses can boast of featuring in two of the most iconic blockbusters of this century?

Gracy Singh certainly can.

After starring in Lagaan -- the last time an Indian film made it to the top five at the Oscars -- she played the female lead in Munnabhai MBBS, which gave Sanjay Dutt's career a fresh lease of life, but did nothing to improve Gracy's movie resume.

 

Seen most recently as Santoshi Maa in a television serial of the same name, the fine actress -- we liked her in both Lagaan and Munnabhai MBBS -- displayed her dancing skills -- she is a trained Bharat Natyam and Odissi dancer -- when she performed with her troupe at ISKCON, Juhu, north west Mumbai, on the occasion of that institution's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Scenes from the evening.

Rediff Movies
Tags: Munnabhai MBBS, Gracy Singh, ISKCON, Santoshi Maa, Bharat Natyam
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use