Ranbir begins promoting Sanju

June 20, 2018 14:40 IST

A day in an actor's life.

Tuesday was eventful in Bollywood.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor takes Sanju on Radio Mirchi.

Kartik Aaryan takes off for Bangkok where he will host the IIFA Awards with Ayushmann Khurrana this weekend.

Daisy Shah heads to the US to kick-start the DaBangg tour.

Kiara Advani returns from a shoot in Hyderabad.

Mandira Bedi encourages the use of helmets at BBC Top Gear India's road safety initiative, 'Street Smart Street Safe'.

Anurag Kashyap attends a screening of the Hollywood film Hereditary.

Ranveer Shorey was also at the Hereditary screening.

As was actor Naveen Kasturia.